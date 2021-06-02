Sioux City man pleads to lesser charge in shooting death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man admitted that he was one of three people who shot into a house where people were attending a New Year's Eve party, killing one person and injuring three others.

Anthony Bauer, 18, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. He was originally charged with first-degree murder. Under the plea deal, he'll be sentenced to 50 years in prison, with a possibility of parole in 35 years, The Sioux City Journal reported.

Eighteen-year-old Mia Kritis died in the shooting.

Brothers Christopher Morales, 20, and Carlos Morales, 18, of Sioux City, have pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Christopher Morales’ trial is scheduled for July 20. Carlos Morales’ trial is scheduled for Aug. 24.

Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, is accused of driving the three to and from the house. She has pleaded not guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Her trial is scheduled for Aug. 17.

