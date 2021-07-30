Sioux City man sentenced to 50 years for shooting death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A teen has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the shooting death of a woman at a New Year’s Eve party in Sioux City.

Anthony Bauer, 18, of Sioux City, was sentenced Friday morning after pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder, station KTIV reported. In his plea, Bauer admitted that he and others fired several shots into a home where people were gathered for a New Year’s Eve party, killing 18-year-old Mia Kritis and wounding three others.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped his original charge of first-degree murder. Under the plea deal, Bauer must serve 35 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Bauer was one of four people charged in the shooting. Christopher Morales, 20, was sentenced earlier this month to 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm in the fatal shooting. Morales' brother, 18-year-old Carlos Morales, is set to face trial on Aug. 24 on a charge of first-degree murder.

Liliana Gutierrez, 20, faces trial in August on charges of reckless use of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Police say she drove the other defendants to and from the house.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KTIV-TV.

