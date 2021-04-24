Sioux City music teacher retiring after 30 years

This is something that May-Patterson has seen time and time again.

“I’ve had students who could barely play ‘Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star’ as fourth graders and see them play Rachmaninoff as 12th graders,” she remarked.

Which is why May-Patterson always gives the same advice to graduating seniors.

“I tell them that they don’t need me anymore,” she said. “It is now time for them to go off on their own.”

At the end of this school year, May-Patterson will be taking her own advice. She and her husband, Dan, will be doting grandparents to their 1-year-old grandson Forrest.

“Forrest is our daughter Claire’s child and our first grandchild,” May-Patterson explained. “We want to spend time being grandparents for a while.”

So, will Forrest be getting some viola lessons in the future?

“Well, if that’s what he wants, I think it can be arranged,” May-Patterson said.

But until then, May-Patterson will be fine “Partying Like It’s 1984.”

“Oh, in 1984, I was still wearing leggings, cowl neck sweaters and backcombing a big head of hair,” she said, chuckling at the memory. “I was very fashionable back then.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sioux City Journal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0