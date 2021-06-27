Sioux City sees first father-daughter firefighting team

Kylee loves interacting with the community. Even when the situations are bad, she knows that she is helping someone and making a situation better.

“Everybody needs somebody sometime, and if I can be that person or she can be that person it makes life worth living,” Travis said. “It’s just who we are.”

A unique opportunity for the pair is the ability to talk through tragic scenarios and process grief. Through Travis’ years on the department, he has seen a variety of tragedies and will now be able to help Kylee when she needs it.

“She’ll know that I’ve been there, I’ve done it, I’ve seen it, she can come talk to me,” he said.

Travis said the department encourages peer support. Many times, the situations cannot be discussed with family members because of HIPPA laws. After a tragic event, he said the firefighter will sit down together and talk through the incident.

It makes the department even more like a family.

Originally, Travis and Kylee were going to be on the same shift, but because of her deployment she is now on the opposite shift.

Holidays and weekends are not off days for a firefighter.

While the days may not occur like normal families, the pair said they always make it work. Whether its opening Christmas presents at 6 a.m. before dad leaves for work, or celebrating a holiday a day late, the family finds a way.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sioux City Journal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0