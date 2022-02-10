Sioux City standoff after man gets gun into police car

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sioux City police arrested a man Thursday after a standoff that began when officers realized the man had a gun inside a police car.

Police Chief Rex Mueller said officers had put the man in the patrol car near Sioux City Heelan High School because he was a possible suspect in an armed robbery.

When officers realized the suspect, 36-year-old Emanual Pleitez, had a micro gun, they backed away and began negotiations, the Sioux City Journal reported.

The standoff came as U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra was touring the Catholic school and he was kept inside the school, which was locked down.

During negotiations, the man became agitated, prompting officers to fire chemical weapons into the car. Mueller said the suspect fired several shots and then broke a window and attempted to climb out.

He was detained and then taken to a Sioux City hospital for treatment. No one suffered serious injuries.

Mueller said the state Division of Criminal Investigation will review the events, and the department will conduct its own investigation.

