Sioux City's last cobbler struggles to keep up with demand

Treft agreed some shoes and boots are made more cheaply today, with less sturdy shoes and soles, so there is no point in repairing them. But for other boots and shoes, he is more than skilled to replace a heel or sole, or to sew up the back portion by the heel.

“I don’t like working on junk. I like working on quality, whether it is quality boots or quality saddles. I don’t like giving up on things easily,” Treft said.

He said a lot of people don’t know that in a good shoe, the heel and sole are separate pieces. People wear out heels first, and for boots, a good pair can get two heel repairs before the sole needs attention.

For shoes or boots, if there is a need to address both the heel and sole, those tasks can be finished within 2.5 hours. Some of that might involve some time for glue to dry, beyond what’s done with Treft’s dexterous fingers.

Treft used to advertise in a variety of formats, but now sees there is sufficient word of mouth to direct customers to the business. He works about 45 to 50 hours a week, but allowed that he’s less likely to work into evenings these days.