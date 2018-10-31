MAURICE, Iowa -- The grand opening of the region's newest airport has been scheduled for Nov. 14.
The opening and ribbon cutting for the $31.8 million Sioux County Regional Airport is set for 10:30 a.m. at the airport, located at 3153 460th St., near the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Iowa Highway 10 about a mile from Maurice and about halfway between Orange City and Sioux Center. Lunch and tours will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"Partnerships formed over a period of nearly 20 years have allowed us to do a first-class aviation project to serve industry, business, medical, agricultural, charter, private air service and other travel interests," said Harold Schiebout, chairman of the Sioux County Regional Airport Agency board.
The airport has a 5,500-foot runway that can serve business jets, a parallel taxiway, terminal, multiple hangars, fueling systems, safety approach lighting, weather observation station and other features. The airport also has six private hangars and additional leased hangar spaces. The airport is expected to house 35 planes.
The airport will replace airports in Orange City and Sioux Center, both of which had shorter runways that limited usage and aircraft size able land and take off, hampering the travel of local business and industry leaders and their clients.
"The economic impact will be significant, allowing existing industries and businesses to grow and provide employment by expanding their national reach," Schiebout said.
Construction began in 2015 at a 493-acre site that was previously farmland. The project was funded by a mix of federal, state and local funding and private sources.