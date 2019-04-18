WASHINGTON -- Members of Siouxland's all-Republican congressional delegation applauded the release Thursday of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's long-awaited report on his investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Lawmakers insisted the findings in the 400-page document track the conclusions drawn by Attorney General Robert Barr, first in a four-page memo last month and at a news conference Thursday morning.
“President Trump has always said that he was the victim of a witch hunt, and the release of the Mueller report vindicates his claims," Rep. Steve King R-Iowa, said in a statement. "After two years of intense scrutiny, the key findings of the report are that there was No Collusion and No Obstruction. Regrettably, Democrats have staked too much on their "collusion delusion" to let their hoax go away quietly, and it is vital that the President continue to have supporters like me in Congress to amplify his message and crowd out the phony narratives spread by his far left and Never Trump opponents.”
"While I haven’t had time to review the full report, the attorney general’s statements this morning align with what was previously shared," Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., said in a statement. "The special counsel’s investigation was a long and unfortunate distraction, and I hope this issue can be put to rest so our country can move forward and work on real issues facing Americans.”
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said the Mueller’s report "makes clear now more than ever that the peaceful transfer of power – a hallmark of our American democracy – was targeted by foreign adversaries ahead of the 2016 election."
"We know Russia sought to sow discord in our political dialogue. And we know that no American, including President Trump, colluded with Russia," Grassley, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a statement. "Unfortunately, for more than two years, many critics of the constitutionally-elected president perpetuated the baseless Russian collusion hysteria to the detriment of our democracy and to the delight of the Kremlin. Now that President Trump has been cleared of collusion and obstruction of justice, those critics ought to focus their energy on preventing future exploitation of our government and our democratic processes."
Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., said he doesn't "think this report will change many minds about the president, the facts matter."
"What we already know is Russia worked hard to undermine and influence the 2016 elections. Russia is not our friend, and we need to work together to better defend our nation against its interference," Johnson said in a statement.
In a statement released shortly after the report was made public, Sen. Joni Ernst, said she was looking forward to reviewing the document.
“I’ve long called for as much of the Mueller report that can be made public under the law to be made available to the ones who paid millions for it—the American people," Ernst, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said.