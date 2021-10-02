Six people hurt in shooting at Cedar Rapids hotel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, are still searching for a gunman or gunmen who opened fire at a hotel party, injuring six people.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Ramada by Wyndham Cedar Rapids Hotel. Police said on Facebook that several dozen people were at a birthday party in a conference room when a disturbance broke out among some attendees, and several shots were fired.

Arriving officers identified three people who were shot. Two were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. One victim was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with injuries described by police as serious.

Meanwhile, three other shooting victims were taken to hospitals by personal vehicles, including a 13-year-old boy. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Police Chief Wayne Jerman called the shooting “senseless and inexcusable.”

Police said no one has provided information about the shooter or shooters. He urged anyone with information to come forward.

One man at the party, Avery Ross, told KGAN-TV that he saw the man with the gun.

“I saw someone pull out the gun. Someone went over to calm him down, then he pulled it out and started shooting,” he said. People then began running for the exits, Ross said.

