Record cold follows early snowstorm over much of eastern US

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Snow and cold records fell as an arctic airmass that started in Siberia spilled over a big chunk of the eastern half of the U.S., including the normally mild South, on Tuesday.

The mid-autumn taste of winter brought record single-digit temperatures to Chicago and environs; set snowfall records in Buffalo and Detroit; dusted cars with snow in Memphis, Tennessee; and froze lakes in Minnesota weeks earlier than usual.

Wisconsin farmer Bob Grove still has soybeans in the field, 20 miles south of Milwaukee, but said he can't harvest them because the snow will clog the machinery.

"Normally, you don't see this kind of weather to well into December," Grove said. "It's caught us off guard, as far as getting crops harvested. Doing what we can in between snow, rain, mud."

The roughly 10 inches of snow in Buffalo and Detroit by Tuesday morning was a record depth for the time of year, weather service records show. Areas of Vermont and Maine saw similar totals as a wintry mix also closed or delayed hundreds of schools in northern New England.