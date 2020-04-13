Some Iowa coronavirus numbers encouraging, but Reynolds urges continued caution

Two additional coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed Monday by the state, bringing the total number of Iowa deaths to 43 since the virus first appeared here in early March. The state also confirmed 123 new positive cases, bringing that total to 1,710.

The new deaths were an elderly adult (81 years or older) from Linn County and an older adult (61 to 80 years old) from Muscatine County, according to the state public health department.

State officials said 142 individuals remained hospitalized, and 741 had recovered from the virus.

Reynolds has established a state task force that will discuss how to reopen Iowa businesses when her administration deems that is appropriate. The task force will begin meeting this week, Reynolds said, and will initially be composed of state department heads. Private-sector leaders will be added later, the governor said.

But Reynolds said it’s too early to predict when her administration will deem the state ready for reopened schools and businesses.