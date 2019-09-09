{{featured_button_text}}

BELOIT, Iowa -- A South Dakota woman was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle accident on a rural Lyon County road.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the rollover occurred at about 6:25 p.m. when Barbara Rozeboom was driving north on County Road A54B in a 2012 Honda Odyssey minivan near Beloit.

For unknown reasons, a State Patrol news release said, Rozeboom, 40, of Canton, South Dakota, struck a field driveway, and her vehicle rolled, coming to rest on its top in the road. Rozeboom was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

