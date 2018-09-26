ALTON, Iowa -- Soybean oil that spilled into the Floyd River after a Sunday train derailment in Alton has been collected and removed, a state environmental official said Wednesday.
The sole tanker car of soybean oil was removed from the river on Monday and an estimated 500-1,000 gallons of oil that spilled from it also have been removed, said Bryon Whiting, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources environmental specialist senior.
Union Pacific Environmental Management Group specialists coordinated cleanup efforts with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the DNR in the soybean oil cleanup. Whiting said the oil had solidified into softball-sized deposits that were scooped up with nets and 5-gallon buckets.
Union Pacific Railroad has yet to determine the cause of the derailment in which a railway bridge beneath a 95-car train collapsed, derailing 37 cars. Some of those cars carrying soybean oil and sand went into the Floyd River, which was full from heavy rains last week. Flooding was likely a factor in the derailment, a railroad spokesman said Tuesday.
No hazardous chemicals were released into the river, railroad officials have said.
The train was traveling from Mankato, Minnesota, to North Platte, Nebraska.