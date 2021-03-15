Specter of derecho sidelines tax increase for Iowa forest reserves

A bill to increase property taxes on private forest owners was put on hold Monday in an Iowa Senate subcommittee after speakers said it was an affront after last year’s derecho.

A dozen people spoke at a public hearing on the measure and only one — a lobbyist for the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation — supported it.

John Zakresek, of Cedar Rapids, told a subcommittee of the Senate Ways and Means Committee that the Aug. 10 derecho destroyed 80 percent of the trees he owns on 3 acres of forest reserve used by all his neighbors. He got an estimate to clean up the property — $70,000.

“Here I am, down on the ground, suffering from the derecho and you’re going to kick me in the teeth,” he said.

Iowa’s Forest Reserve Program, created in 1906, allows people who own at least 2 contiguous acres with at least 200 trees to be exempt from property taxes on the land. The program was designed to encourage landowners to plant timber on hilly land or riverbeds not suitable for farming to protect the soil from erosion and to provide animal habitat.

Senate File 352 would reduce the property tax exemption to 75 percent next year. And to get the exemption, a forest reserve must be at least 10 acres — up from 2 acres, which leaves out small owners like Zakresek.