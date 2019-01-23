SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer man was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident in rural Clay County.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said that Cole Millard, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 2300 block of 420th Street.
The sheriff's office was called to the scene at 3:41 a.m. Deputies determined that Millard had been driving east in a 1992 Chevrolet S10 when he lost control of the vehicle, which entered the south ditch and rolled an unknown number of times. Millard was ejected from the truck, which came to rest on its top.