Spider populations grow as hot, dry weather continues

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Lately, it’s been the same every morning. You step out your door -- and into a sticky trap. You’ve seen delicate silk strands stretched from post to pillar, woven like gossamer thread through plants and shrubs and gobs of cobwebs dangling from light fixtures in parking ramps.
If you’re wondering “what’s up with all the spider webs?” and think maybe you’re seeing – and walking into – more webs and spotting more spiders than usual, you’re probably not wrong.
More spiders equal more webs. That math is easy, but are spider populations really on the upswing in the dog days of a hot, dry summer?
“Spiders start at their lowest number in springtime and increase during the summer, and I suspect the hot, dry weather has allowed spider populations to increase this summer,” said Donald Lewis, Iowa State University entomologist. But he doubts that it is as simple as that. Such factors as diversity of habitat and the availability of food sources also impact the population.
Spiders are arachnids, not insects, and there are different kinds of spiders, he told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Many spiders spin webs to catch their meals. Some webs can be intricately designed to attract prey, not just trap unsuspecting passersby. Wolf spiders are active hunters, not web spinners, Lewis pointed out, and chase their food down like wolves. On the run or in a web, spiders are an amazingly efficient form of natural pest control.
“Spiders are beneficial, cold-blooded predators that feed on other insects. There’s a myth that spiders are out to get us, that we’re a food source for spiders. We aren’t,” Lewis said.
Spiders rarely bite, he said. There are a few spiders that are considered hazardous, but brown recluse spiders aren’t common around Waterloo, Lewis said, and black widow spiders aren’t common in Iowa, “although they can occur here. These spiders will bite if threatened, but they don’t seek you out. You have to go where they are,” such as dark, secluded places in the depths of closets, attics, basements, etc.
“All this is to say spiders are beneficial, and you don’t need to fear them. The webbing is messy and inconvenient, but most spider webs only last a day because they have to be sticky to work. Some spiders will consume their own silk and recycle it into fresh silk for a new web,” Lewis explained.
If you are bothered by cobwebs and house spiders in garages and basements, “the vacuum cleaner is the best tool you’ve got for spider control. Suck up the web and get into cracks and crevices, and you’ll likely suck up egg sacs and spiders, too.”
Insect populations also are impacted by weather. Spider mites, aphids and grasshoppers thrive in dry heat, while Japanese beetles have been mostly AWOL in landscapes. “Statewide, the population is lower this year than average. The impact on Japanese beetles is from last year’s drought. They lay their eggs in moist sod in July and August, the eggs have to stay moist and hatch into grubs in order to grow. Dry grass conditions last August effectively reduced this year’s population.”
Lewis expects to the iridescent beetles will rebound in the next several years, “if the weather cooperates.”
In the meantime, there are few mosquitoes. “Can you remember the last time you got bitten this summer? Mosquitoes are virtually non-existent because of the dry weather. If the rain returns consistently, they’ll be back, so enjoy it now,” he added.
