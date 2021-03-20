Spring weather in Iowa triggers salamander migration

The window for salamanders to migrate in the spring begins immediately after the ice melts and spring rains fill prairie potholes. The males arrive first and wait a few days under logs and shore debris for the females. Once spawning begins, the salamanders go underwater to the bottom of the ponds at night.

“They do go through an elaborate courtship,” said Jeff LeClere, an amphibian and reptile specialist and author of the 2013 book “Field Guide to Amphibians and Reptiles of Iowa.”

If the female is receptive, the male deposits a spermatophore, or a packet of genetic material, on the bottom of the pond. The female then sits on the material and collects it into her body. Once the eggs are fertilized, she lays them in clusters on leaves or twigs in the water, LeClere said.

“It takes roughly a couple of weeks” for larvae to emerge, he said. “The warmer the water, the faster the development occurs.”

Jenny Corbett, Linn County Conservation lead education specialist, walked Thursday around the edge of a wetland near the Wickiup Hill Learning Center near Toddville looking for a mossy log she could roll over to try to find a tiger salamander. These palm-size amphibians like ephemeral ponds that dry up in the summer because that means the pond is less likely to have fish and other predators.