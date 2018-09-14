Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A St. Joseph man faces two felony charges after a fatal boating accident during the Memorial Day weekend.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports 41-year-old Cletus Barsch was charged Thursday with boating while intoxicated, resulting in death. He also was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Barsch was driving a boat that struck another boat at the Lake of the Ozarks on May 26. A passenger in the second boat, 20-year-old Alec Potthoff, of Van Meter, Iowa, suffered a serious head injury. He died last month at a care facility in Des Moines, Iowa.

Barsch's 14-year-old daughter and two other passengers on the second boat suffered minor injuries.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

———

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments