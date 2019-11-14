State auditor to review sale of former Davenport school
0 comments
AP

State auditor to review sale of former Davenport school

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The state auditor’s office intends to investigate the Davenport school district’s sale of a former school.

The Quad-City Times reports that the office will see whether the school board followed district policy regarding bids and conflicts of interest.

The district sold the former Lincoln School for $30,000 to a nonprofit group, Together Making a Better Community, despite receiving bids of more than $700,000.

The school board president, Ralph Johanson, has acknowledged that he had an interest in the policy. The district says he never made an offer, however. The board’s vice president, Linda Hayes, works for Third Missionary Baptist Church, which operates the nonprofit group. Officials have said she didn’t vote on the sale but did participate in closed meetings about selling the school and spoke favorably of selling to the group.

———

Information from: Quad-City Times, http://www.qctimes.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grassley lauds Trump for keeping campaign vows
Iowa news

Grassley lauds Trump for keeping campaign vows

  • Updated

Grassley pointed to Trump’s appointment of constitutionalist judges and Supreme Court justices as an example of his keeping campaign promises. Trump’s commitment to reducing regulation and lowering taxes is strengthening the U.S. economy, he said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News