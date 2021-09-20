State highlights parents' mask claims in effort to end order

Eleven parents and The Arc of Iowa, a group that defends the civil rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, sued the state on Sept. 3. They claimed the law conflicts with the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act. Pratt agreed, saying "it excludes disabled children from participating in and denies them the benefits of public schools’ programs, services, and activities to which they are entitled.”

Pratt concluded that the mask mandate ban makes it dangerous for disabled or immunocompromised children to attend school and dangerous for healthy siblings to attend school in person because they risk carrying the virus back to their disabled or immunocompromised siblings.

The dispute is one of several playing out in school districts nationwide, where parents, school administrators and health officials are battling over enforcement of mask protocols. The U.S. Education Department has opened civil rights investigations in five Republican-led states, including Iowa, that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools.