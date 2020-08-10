State of Iowa legal settlements hit five-year high

UI Physicians contributed $2.8 million of the payment to Brian Boyce, 45, with the remaining $700,000 coming from the state’s general fund. The payment included attorney fees and expenses and releases the state and UIHC from liability in the March 2016 deaths of his wife and infant, according to the deal.

Separately, a surgical towel and silver staple left inside a Burlington cancer patient after an operation at the UI Hospitals and Clinics generated a $1.2 million settlement. Joseph Lee Caskey, 46, sued the state and two UI physicians nearly two years after severe pain and discomfort brought him back to UIHC for exploratory surgery — and the discovery of a towel and staple in his abdomen, according to the lawsuit.

The state’s general fund will cover half the $1.2 million payout, with the other $600,000 coming from the UI Physicians group.

Another settlement involved nearly $1 million to the family of an almost-4-month-old baby who died after being seen at UIHC and sent home. The infant had been born with a known congenital heart disease and on the date of her death had come in to UIHC after spending the night and morning vomiting, struggling to breath and coughing, according to the family’s lawsuit. She was treated and sent home, where she died the same day, according to the lawsuit.