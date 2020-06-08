State of Iowa to reissue application for new medical marijuana dispensaries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After an evolving landscape has shifted Iowa’s medical marijuana program, the state plans to reissue applications for dispensary licenses.

New legislation and the closure of a licensed medical cannabidiol manufacturer led the Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday to rescind a request-for-proposal for two licensed medical cannabidiol dispensaries, vacancies that were created after the closure of dispensaries in Davenport and Council Bluffs earlier this year.

State officials plan to reissue the application in the next few days, said Owen Parker, program manager at the Office of Medical Cannabidiol within the Department of Public Health.

The decision was made by the state agency because Iowa’s Medical Cannabidiol program has “materially changed” the program since the RFP first was announced.

“The previous RFP in some ways, it was an old program,” Parker said. “We want licensees to be familiar with the new program.”

Among its proposals, House File 2589 — which passed the House in March — would expand the number of conditions eligible for medical cannabidiol including for those Iowans grappling with PTSD and chronic pain.