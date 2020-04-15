State of Iowa works to manage swell in jobless claims

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Faced with a surge in unemployment claims, Iowa Workforce Development has moved nearly its entire workforce to the front lines.

“Basically, we’ve moved everybody in IWD into some form of pandemic response,” said Director Beth Townsend.

Field office staff, many now working from home, are answering phone calls and emails about the benefits Congress made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act.

“Pretty much everyone is working on claims processing and customer service,” Townsend said. That’s 632 paid full-time equivalent positions.

Townsend sees no end in sight until the economy reopens and people start to return to work. What she does see is her department getting the processes in place to deal with the swell of claims, especially those coming from people previously ineligible for unemployment benefits.

Legislators say they are hearing from hundreds, probably thousands, of self-employed people, independent contractors, gig workers and other Iowans who are out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.