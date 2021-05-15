State using modified technique to protect road crews

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Five Iowa Department of Transportation crews were hit while doing roadwork in 2020. Two workers lost their lives. This year, four Iowa DOT crews have been struck by motorists.

“Our crews have a sense of duty to get the job done,” said Brad Fleming, maintenance director for Iowa DOT in a statement. “They are dedicated to their work, but we have very few employees who haven’t seen or been involved in a near-miss or a crash due to an inattentive driver.”

The department is hoping that a new addition to an old piece of equipment will be the key to keeping workers — and motorists — safe. They’re called audible attenuators, and they can be loud.

Fleming told The Gazette attenuators have been in use by road workers for more than 20 years. Either mounted on a dump truck or pulled behind crews on a trailer, attenuators are designed to be hit by vehicles, absorb the impact of the crash and protect employees and the public. Because of the number of hits or near-misses, employees are less willing to drive attenuator trucks these days, according to the Iowa DOT.