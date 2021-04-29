Statues to hatchet-wielding colonist reconsidered

BOSTON (AP) — The fierce monuments honor an English colonist who, legend has it, slaughtered her Native American captors after the gruesome killing of her baby.

But the statues to Hannah Duston — one in Massachusetts where she grips a hatchet and another in New Hampshire where she clutches a bundle of scalps — are being reconsidered amid the nationwide reckoning on racism and controversial public monuments.

Historians, Native Americans and even some of Duston's ancestors argue that many of the details of the 17th-century story are lost in the telling, such as the fact that many of the victims weren't even Indigenous warriors, but children.

They say Duston's story became propaganda for European colonists to justify eradicating New England's Indigenous population, and served the same purpose generations later as the new nation expanded west. The monuments themselves were built in the late 1800s, as U.S. forces battled Indigenous peoples and forcibly removed them from their ancestral lands.

“The savages and this pioneer mother who stands up to them,” Craig Richardson, a Duston descendant who is on a committee to redesign the New Hampshire memorial, said Thursday. "That's really what they're trying to depict."