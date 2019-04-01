A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, April 1, 2019:
SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE: Sexually transmitted disease diagnoses in Iowa continue to increase, similar to national trends, according to 2018 data from the state Department of Public Health.
The one exception is the 283 cases of syphilis reported in 2018, which was a decrease of 1.7 percent compared to the previous year. Otherwise, state public health officials reported that preliminary data show 14,695 cases of chlamydia (5.8 percent increase from 2017) and 4,839 cases of gonorrhea (28.3 percent increase since 2017).
In February, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported increases in the use of injection drugs, methamphetamine and heroin among people who have recently acquired syphilis, and state officials said their data indicate a similar trend in Iowa. The number of people diagnosed with early stages of syphilis who reported having used methamphetamine more than doubled from 2016 to 2018, which state health officials said suggested a connection between drug addiction and sexually transmitted diseases.
In addition to use of condoms, public health officials recommend regular testing for the prevention and control of sexually transmitted diseases. Many cause no symptoms or have symptoms easily confused with other conditions. Early treatment prevents serious, long-term health consequences that otherwise may result from these infections.
For more information, visit idph.iowa.gov/hivstdhep/std/resources.
APPRENTICESHIP FUNDING: As part of Iowa’s efforts to strengthen or expand registered apprenticeship programs within the health care industry, Iowa Workforce Development has selected three organizations to receive funding.
Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines and Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids each will receive $37,500 to grow registered apprenticeship programs, while the University of Iowa College of Nursing in Iowa City will receive $150,000 to start a registered apprenticeship program.
Iowa Workforce Development was recently awarded a $1 million ApprenticeshipUSA State Expansion Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to strengthen and grow registered apprenticeship opportunities in Iowa. The grant focuses on expanding opportunities in health care and advanced manufacturing — the fastest-growing and largest employment sectors in the state — as well as increasing the participation of women, youths, minorities, veterans and people with disabilities.
The three organizations selected are in addition to the 13 schools and organizations that received funding from the expansion grant to grow registered apprenticeships in January and September.
GIVE BACK CHALLENGE: Monday marked the start of the fifth annual Give Back Iowa Challenge for Iowa employers to engage Iowans to volunteer. The challenge — which runs until May 31 — asks employers to encourage their workers to volunteer and log their hours. Employers with the highest average number of volunteer hours per employee during the challenge period will be recognized and receive a visit at their workplace from Gov. Kim Reynolds or Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg. Multiple winners will be selected based on employer size.
In 2018, the Give Back Iowa Challenge had 56 companies participate representing nearly 54,000 employees and 83,660 hours of volunteer time. Those hours equaled about a $1.9 million investment in Iowa communities. For more information, visit volunteerchallenge.iowa.gov.
PERSONHOOD DEBATE: A House judiciary subcommittee advanced legislation supporters said would bring Iowa in line with 30 states that have penalties for the nonconsensual termination of pregnancy.
Supporters said Iowa is one of 11 states that doesn’t treat nonconsensual termination of a pregnancy as homicide. Opponents said Senate File 523 became a so-called personhood bill when it was amended to change the wording from “unborn fetus” to refer to an “unborn person.” If approved, they said, it would insert the concept of personhood in Iowa law, a step toward banning abortion at the moment of conception.
It must be passed out of the judiciary committee by the end of next week to be eligible for consideration by the full House. A similar bill, House File 621, was not approved by the committee ahead of the first legislative deadline.
SF 523 started as a proposal to increase penalties for people convicted of causing the termination of a pregnancy without the pregnant mother’s consent, whether intentionally or accidentally. That proposal was approved unanimously by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. After being amended, it was approved by the Senate 31-18 and sent to the House.