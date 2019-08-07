{{featured_button_text}}

OCHEYEDAN, Iowa -- Authorities from Osceola and O'Brien counties have recovered several motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles and guns that were stolen from homes and businesses in three Northwest Iowa counties.

Two teenagers are suspected in the burglaries.

On July 27, authorities recovered a Honda dirt bike stolen from a rural Sioux County home, two motorcycles and a dirt bike taken from Glen's Sport Center in Sheldon, Iowa, a Honda dirt bike taken from a home in Sheldon, a Yamaha Raptor taken from an Ashton, Iowa, home and an Arctic Cat 450 stolen from a residence in Sibley, Iowa. Also recovered were several ATV helmets, goggles, nine handguns and ammunition taken from 59 Powersports in rural Osceola County.

Most of the property was found in a wooded area west of Ocheyedan, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Charges are pending against Isaiah Frederick, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile male, both of Ashton, the sheriff's office said.

