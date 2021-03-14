Stores, restaurants say demand growing for meatless options

“I wanted to make sure to be as inclusive as possible and that was one of the ways that we did that,” she said.

Shalabi said her restaurant makes veggie burgers and other plant-based protein alternatives. Through the years, she has seen the push for meatless food choices grow in the area.

“I think many more people are seeing the benefits of limiting meat intake,” she said. “It doesn’t mean necessarily that they are full vegetarians. I just think people are seeing meatless Mondays and are just cutting back for both health and environmental reasons as well.”

Dede Livingston, owner of Durty Gurts in Galena, Ill., said she has been serving the same meatless burger for 14 years. For her restaurant, it’s not vegetarian options that she has seen a demand for but gluten free.

“We do see a lot more gluten issues,” she said. “We’ve seen a big swing in gluten allergies. We have needed to revamp things over the past 10 years.”

Andrew Weis, head chef at Hops & Rye in Dubuque, said the restaurant has one veggie burger on the menu. Although it is not the most popular item, the people who do order it are very thankful to have a meatless choice, he said.