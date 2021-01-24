 Skip to main content
Storm may dump up to a foot of snow across Plains states
AP

Storm may dump up to a foot of snow across Plains states

  • Updated
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A major winter storm could blanket a large section of the Plains with up to a foot of snow at the start of this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for an area stretching from north-central Kansas across southeast Nebraska and into southern Iowa. The snow is expected to begin early Monday and continue throughout the day.

Most of the region is expected to receive at least six inches of now, but the heaviest snow is predicted to fall on an area starting around Salina and Concordia, Kansas, and continuing northeast to around Des Moines, Iowa.

The major storm is expected to make travel difficult across the area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

