Storytellers bring part of Sioux City's history to life

“So mine was just a little bit different,” Mahon explained about her audition. “I didn’t go on stage and audition per se, but we kind of went over some of my previous experience and then met at the meetings and read through the scripts.”

Mahon’s character is the female counterpart of P.B. Miller, an accountant who worked in Sioux City during the mid-1920s.

So far, working as a storyteller has been a really fun experience for Mahon and all of the reenactors.

“You get people of all ages and you try to interact with kids,” Mahon said. “They’re a little quicker to maybe participate or ask questions. Although sometimes the adults, they’ll get some of the little humor and all of that. But yeah, it’s great.”

This summer, 12 storytellers work in shifts of six each on Saturdays.

Obermeyer said the museum is looking to expand the program next year.

“We’re piloting it this year on just Saturdays,” he said. “But we are going to hold more auditions this fall and winter to build up the storytelling crew.”

“We also have more railroad workers we’re going to add so we’d like to build up to about 20-25 storytellers during the week and expand it to every day.”

An expansion could include a Christmas event where reenactors portray characters telling about their lives during the holiday season.

