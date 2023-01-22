 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Striking Ingredion workers in Iowa approve new contract

A nearly six-month-long strike will end after more than 120 workers at ingredient maker Ingredion voted Sunday to accept a new contract

  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A nearly six-month-long strike will end after more than 120 workers at ingredient maker Ingredion voted Sunday to accept a new contract.

The head of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union praised workers in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for remaining steadfast throughout the prolonged contract fight. The union didn't release details about what is included in the new four-year contract.

“This has been a long and difficult fight for our striking members and their families. With each new day on that picket line, fighting for what they deserve, our members grew in strength, courage and determination," union president Anthony Shelton said. "I could not be more proud of these hard working members who put it all out on the line to fight for a fair contract.”

Officials at the Chicago-based company didn't immediately respond to questions Sunday. Ingredion has more than 11,000 employees worldwide and reports annual sales of nearly $6 billion. It reported a third-quarter profit of $106 million.

People are also reading…

This strike began Aug. 1 as Ingredion workers fought for improved benefits and wages along with stronger seniority and work rules. There have been a number of high-profile strikes in recent years since the pandemic as workers press for more amid the ongoing worker shortages.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Iowa woman dies after being shot while calling 911

A 23-year-old Sioux City man has been charged in the death of a woman who was shot while she was calling an emergency dispatcher. A criminal complaint says Sarah Zoelle called 911 Saturday night and was pleading for help, saying her boyfriend, Austyn Self, was pointing a gun at her. The complaint says the 911 dispatcher then heard what sounded like a gunshot. Officers say Zoelle was holding a 6-month-old child in her arms when they found her suffering from a gunshot wound. She died later at a hospital. Two other young children were in the house.

Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case

A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation in a case that wraps up in one of the state’s largest federal poaching cases. Federal prosecutors said 32-year-old Josh Bowmar and 33-year-old Sarah Bowmar, of Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced last week to three years of probation for misdemeanor conspiracy. They were also banned from any hunting activities in Nebraska during probation. Federal prosecutors said the Bowmars conducted about five hunts per year at Hidden Hills Outfitters, a commercial guiding and outfitting business near Broken Bow. The Bowmans were among 39 people convicted in a lengthy investigation of Hidden Hills Outfitters.

COVID-19 outbreak at Northwestern postpones game at Iowa

COVID-19 outbreak at Northwestern postpones game at Iowa

The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. The two schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game. All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa contest will be valid for the new date and time, if the game is able to be rescheduled. Iowa next plays at Ohio State on Saturday. Northwestern is scheduled to play Wisconsin at home Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Vander Meer Bakery lives on at Lally's Eastside restaurant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News