Study: Over 700 Iowans will die from coronavirus

While Gov. Kim Reynolds on March 15 recommended schools close for a month, that is not considered a government order in the model, Flaxman told The Gazette.

“The key pieces for the way we are implementing this is being very strict about it having to be government-ordered closure,” he said. “It’s not enough that the schools decide on their own to close.”

Reynolds has ordered closures of many non-essential services and businesses, but it may not meet the definition used by the institute, Flaxman said.

But the institute estimates do assume Iowa and other governments will implement further social distancing orders before the peak of COVID-19, Flaxman said.

“We still are assuming you will decide this is going to get bad and take additional steps,” he said. “It will make a difference in our predictions.”

Another set of projections, these from ProPublica, show the Cedar Rapids area would have enough hospital beds if only 20 percent of infected people need hospitalization and if those hospitalizations are spread over at least 12 months.

If more than 20 percent of the infected population needs to be hospitalized or if those severe illnesses occur more rapidly, Cedar Rapids won’t have enough beds, ProPublica reports.