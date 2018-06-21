CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say four people suffered minor injuries in a fire at a Cedar Rapids apartment complex.
Firetrucks were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday to the 12-unit complex. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says firefighters used a ladder to rescue one person. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes of firefighters' arrival.
The department says two of the injured were sent to a hospital and two declined hospitalization.
The fire cause is being investigated.