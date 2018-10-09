More than 80 percent of Iowa voters are concerned about the high cost of prescription medicines, and more than a quarter say they have not filled prescriptions or taken drugs as prescribed because of the cost.
A survey of 750 registered Iowa voters found that 77 percent believe prescription drug prices are unreasonable and want Congress to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices.
The survey was conducted for the West Health Institute, a nonpartisan, nonprofit health care research organization.
The poll also found dissatisfaction with the way President Donald Trump and both parties in Congress are handling the cost of prescription drugs, which West Health Institute sees as a key campaign issue in the Nov. 6 midterm elections.
“In this polarized political environment, rarely does an issue cut across party lines so strongly,” said Shelley Lyford, president and CEO of the West Health Institute. “This poll shows all Iowans are fed up with the high cost of drugs and will reward candidates who support common-sense solutions, like allowing Medicare to directly negotiate prices with drug companies. Voters have told their candidates what they want them to do. Now it’s up to the candidates to make it a priority issue.”
The survey found 64 percent of all Iowa voters — regardless of party affiliation — believe reining in high prescription drug costs should be a top priority for candidates running for Congress. Nearly nine in 10 (86 percent) believe allowing Medicare to negotiate directly with drug companies is the best approach to lowering prescription costs.
Two-thirds said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who supports this approach.
The survey found 60 percent of Iowa voters believe the cost of health care is the single most important issue facing the country — even more important than jobs and the economy (44 percent), immigration (28 percent) and national security concerns (26 percent).
That’s different from what national surveys have found this summer and fall.
In September, voters told Gallup dissatisfaction with government and poor leadership was the top concern for 29 percent while health care was the top issue for 3 percent.