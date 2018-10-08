Try 1 month for 99¢

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A suspect in a western Iowa slaying has surrendered.

Police say 69-year-old Kenneth Still Jr. turned himself in Monday morning at the Pottawattamie County Courthouse. He's charged with first-degree murder and a weapons crime in the Sunday afternoon shooting of 21-year-old Devon Theisen, of Council Bluffs.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Still.

Council Bluffs authorities say Still used a shotgun to shoot Theisen once in the head.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments