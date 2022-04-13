 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Suspect in Iowa nightclub shooting father of victim's child

Court records indicate that a suspect charged in a deadly Iowa nightclub shooting is the father of one homicide victim's child and once worked at the nightclub

  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Court records indicate that a suspect charged in a deadly Iowa nightclub shooting is the father of one homicide victim’s child and once worked at the nightclub.

Timothy Rush, 32, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the shooting death of 35-year-old Nicole Owens and the critical wounding of another man early Sunday at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids.

Police have said Rush was one of two people who fired shots in the crowded club, killing Owens and 25-year-old Michael Valentine and injuring 10 others.

Linn County birth records show Rush and Owens are the parents of a girl born in early 2021, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reported. The Gazette also reported that in an affidavit used to determine his eligibility for a court-appointed attorney, Rush indicated he had worked for the nightclub but was “no longer employed.”

People are also reading…

The attack happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday during a birthday party for a friend of Valentine and Owens. Between 100 and 150 people were inside the club at the time, police said, and investigators have said they believe two people carried out the shootings. Police have not named the second suspect and have not announced any other arrests in the shooting.

Rush is being held in the Linn County Jail on a $1.5 million cash bond.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Gazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Final suspect sentenced in New Year's killing in Sioux City

The last of four people involved in a fatal shooting at a New Year's Eve party in Sioux City has been sentenced to prison. Twenty-one-year-old Liliana Gutierrez was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison for driving three gunmen to a house where a party was being held on Jan. 1, 2021. Police say the gunmen fired at least 27 shots into the house, killing 18-year-old Mia Kritis. Gutierrez, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in February to two felony charges of reckless use of a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of accessory after the fact. Police have said Gutierrez did not fire any shots. 

Iowa solicitor general charged with misdemeanor assault

Iowa's solicitor general has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault after he was arrested and accused over the weekend of taking several swings at a Des Moines bar bouncer. The Des Moines Register reports that 64-year-old Jeffrey Thompson, of Des Moines, was arrested late Friday night following the altercation with a bouncer at Blazing Saddle bar who was reportedly trying to escort Thompson out of the bar. Thompson, who is a member of the Iowa Attorney General's Office and represents the state in legal matters, was released on $300 cash bond. He pleaded not guilty to the the charge on Monday. If convicted, he faces up to 30 days in jail and a $855 fine.

Ex-sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to burglary, drug thefts

A former Plymouth County Sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to 11 charges alleging he stole drugs from homes, the department and from pharmacies. Forty-three-year-old Aaron Leusink, of Le Mars, pleaded guilty as his trial was scheduled to start on Tuesday. Investigators alleged Leusink stole prescription drugs from homes while he was enforcing search warrants and took pills that were collected as evidence. He also was accused of committing several burglaries at five Plymouth County pharmacies dating back to 2017. The investigation began after video from Leusink's body camera showed him taking prescription drugs from a rural Le Mars home. He will be sentenced June 10. 

2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

Authorities said a shooting inside a crowded Cedar Rapids nightclub has left a man and a woman dead and 10 people wounded. Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He said officers who were just outside the club because of an earlier incident rushed inside just as 100-150 people streamed out of the bar and found the victims. The gunmen likely escaped as the crowd fled. The names of the victims were released. One of the people injured was in critical condition Sunday afternoon while the other injuries ranged from serious to minor.

Watch Now: Related Video

The rise of the Pink Moon on April 16

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News