Suspect in Iowa trooper's fatal shooting had run for sheriff

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The candidate for sheriff in rural Iowa had an unusual background: a record of alcohol-related crimes that landed him in the same county jail he would run if elected.

But Michael Lang, a construction worker with no policing experience, told a newspaper that “any decent man or woman” would be better for Grundy County than his opponent, a longtime deputy who would defeat Lang in the November election.

Six months after voters rejected his candidacy, Lang has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith during an April 9 standoff at his home. Residents and investigators are struggling to understand how the suspect in an officer's death that has devastated the state could have been a recent candidate for sheriff, winning 1,544 votes in a county of 12,000.

“I’m kind of bewildered by that,” said Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. “Like everybody when they first heard it, it was that ‘huh?’ look. But he was on the ballot. It's real."