'Suspicious' fire damages Black children's memorial in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A blaze that badly damaged a former City Hall building in Iowa and destroyed a makeshift Black children's memorial was being investigated as “suspicious,” according to fire officials.

The fire early Wednesday in Des Moines destroyed a memorial created last summer by the Des Moines Black Liberation Movement. It honored Black Iowa youth who have died in recent years.

Lt. Rick Thomas of the Des Moines Fire Department told the Des Moines Register that the fire is still under investigation and its cause has not yet been determined, but investigators believe the cause is “suspicious.” Investigators were reviewing video of the fire, which was reported around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The memorial was at the entrance to the 132-year-old former North Des Moines City Hall, which has been unoccupied for many years. North Des Moines was once its own city, but now is part of Des Moines.