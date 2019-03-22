Sutherland veterans

Nancy and Norm Hill and Carolyn Rohrbaugh continue to search for relatives of 50 veterans to give them the World War II billboard plaques bearing their relative's name.

Relatives of the veterans listed below can email Nancy at genbakrlibr@midlands.net or send her a direct message on her Facebook page: Sutherland, Ia.'s Circle of Friends.

Charles W. Barnhart

Merlyn Behmer

Arthur Bishton

K.B. Clark

William J. Dake

Thomas G. Doling

John Foley

Russel Foyley

Wilford Frazee

Walter H. Genson

Phillip Gilbert

Glen Godfrey

Roy Gene Hanlin

Asahel E. Hayes

Donald Hayes

George H. Hoeman

Marjorie E. Holder

William Houldson

Harlan Hughes

Maurice L. Jones

Ralph King

H.H. Klinker

Axel I. Larsen

Lawrence E. Larsen

Lorang B. Larsen

Milford Larsen

Richard Long

Eugene Lund

Lloyd Lund

Hugo W. Lundahl

Wendell J. McCulla

Leo McMahan

Edward Miller

Kendall Nott

Elwood Page

V. J. Parker

Henry G. Popp

Otto Popp

Adalbert Preuss

James E. Reckoff

Floyed A. Root

Albert Seeman

Cecil H. Severance

James W. Sheridan

Robert Sheridan

Donald D. Simpson

Charles G. Stanton

Glen E. Taylor

Claus Thiessen

Ernest Thiessen

Gerald Wiese

Harold Wilkin

Ruth Woodall