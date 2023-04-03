DES MOINES -- Iowa would impose a tax on glass and metal pipes designed primarily to smoke illegal drugs, and retailers would need a permit to sell them under a bill that advanced in the House.

Senate File 345 would put a 40 percent tax on devices “made in whole or in part of glass or metal” intended to smoke tobacco, hemp or other controlled substances. It would not affect vapor products. Retailers would need a $1,500 permit, renewed annually, to sell the devices.

The bill is targeted at pipes intended for illegal substances, like marijuana or crack cocaine, which often are labeled as tobacco devices and sold at retail shops and some convenience stores.

According to an analysis by the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, the new tax would bring in around $3 million annually starting in 2025. The money would go to a fund supporting specialty courts that offer an alternative judicial process for people with substance use and mental health issues.

The bill passed the Senate last month, 47-2, and unanimously passed out of a three-member House subcommittee Monday.