Taxidermists hope to share love of hunting in their art

To create a mount, Pregler removes the skin from the head of the deer and removes all the meat and muscle before sending the hide to a tannery. Once the tanned hide comes back, he slips it onto a form and glues it in place. He purchases glass eyes and molds them into the form using clay.

“You move the hide and position it so that, hopefully, it looks alive when you’re done,” he said.

Pregler can make mounts of “anything that walks or crawls,” though he doesn’t do people’s pets.

“(White-tailed deer are) by far the bulk of what I do, and second to that would be birds and fish,” Pregler said. “It’s based on geography as much as anything. If I was out West, it would be elk and mule deer and that kind of thing. But we’re in Iowa, and that’s what we hunt here.”

Post said completing a mount takes about 13 to 15 hours of hands-on work, but it can take six months to a year for customers to receive the final product because of the volume of pieces he has to complete. He averages about 250 pieces each year among deer, birds, fish and other animals.

He said one of the most unusual taxidermy requests he has received was from a customer who asked him to mount a deceased pet zebra.