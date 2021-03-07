 Skip to main content
Teen arrested after accidental shooting of 16-year-old
AP

Teen arrested after accidental shooting of 16-year-old

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines Police say a 16-year-old who died from a gunshot wound Saturday was accidentally shot while two teens were handling a handgun.

Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said that 18-year-old Thomas Londewa Ivy has been arrested in connection with the Saturday morning shooting and charged with involuntary manslaughter and a weapons charge.

Parizek said that Ivy was handing a gun to 16-year-old Elijah Edwardlee Brown-Townsend while the two teens were seated in a parked vehicle at the time when the gun went off.

Brown-Townsend was taken to Broadlawns Medical Center where he later died.

Police recovered the gun used in the shooting and seized a second handgun as part of their investigation.

