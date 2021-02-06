Teen charged in fatal mall shooting extradited to Wisconsin

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — A teenager charged in a fatal shooting at a shopping mall in eastern Wisconsin has been extradited from Iowa, where he was arrested days after the slaying.

Law enforcement officers traveled to Iowa on Friday to pick up Dezman Ellis, 17, who was arrested in Des Moines a day earlier. Online records show Ellis was booked into the Outagamie County Jail in Appleton late Friday night. Ellis waived his right to an extradition hearing in Iowa.

Ellis is accused of killing Jovanni Frausto, 19, at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on Jan. 31 during an argument over a girl. A bystander was wounded, and the shooting forced people to shelter in place inside the suburban Appleton mall.

Ellis was charged Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

It was not immediately known if Ellis has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.