Teen dies after weekend shooting near Des Moines park

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has died after being shot near a park just north of downtown Des Moines, police said Tuesday.

Officers were called Sunday morning to a shooting near Evelyn K. Davis Park and found someone performing CPR on a teenager. Officers and medics continued life-saving efforts and the teen was taken to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition until he died.

Police said the boy was a Des Moines resident but haven't identified him.

Investigators haven't charged anyone in the death.

