Teen dies after weekend shooting near Des Moines park

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has died after being shot near a park just north of downtown Des Moines, police said Tuesday.

Officers were called Sunday morning to a shooting near Evelyn K. Davis Park and found someone performing CPR on a teenager. Officers and medics continued life-saving efforts and the teen was taken to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition until he died.

Police said the boy was a Des Moines resident but haven't identified him.

Investigators haven't charged anyone in the death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

