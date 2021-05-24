Teen pleads not guilty to murder in Sioux City killing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A teenager charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Sioux City has pleaded not guilty.

Dwight Evans, 17, pleaded not guilty Monday to the murder count, as well as going armed with intent and two drug counts, the Sioux City Journal reported. Prosecutors have said Evans shot and killed 22-year-old Martez Harrison, of Sioux City, on May 1 following a fight between Harrison and Evans’ friend, 20-year-old Lawrence Canady.

Police have said the shooting happened across the street from a bar where Harrison and Canady had argued that night. Harrison called his girlfriend to pick him up, police said, and when the woman arrived, Canady assaulted her, police said, causing serious injuries that required medical attention.

Police said Harrison came to his girlfriend's defense, and he and Canady fought. Investigators say that when Canady got off Harrison, Evans shot Harrison in the chest from close range. After Harrison was shot, Canady resumed kicking and punching Harrison in the head, police said.

Canady earlier pleaded not guilty to willful injury and serious assault.

