Teen wanted in fatal Wisconsin mall shooting caught in Iowa

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — A teenager wanted in connection to the fatal shooting at a mall in eastern Wisconsin was arrested Thursday in Iowa, according to the Grand Chute Police Department.

U.S. Marshals arrested Dezman Ellis, 17, in Des Moines, days after he fatally shot Jovanni Frausto, 19, of Neenah, and wounded another person inside the Fox River Mall outside Appleton.

Outagamie County prosecutors say the shooting Sunday came after the two began arguing over a girl who was with Ellis. The shooting forced crowds of people to shelter in place inside the mall. First-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety charges were filed against Ellis on Tuesday.

It was not immediately known if Ellis had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Ellis was with his girlfriend who used to date Frausto, according to the complaint filed against the suspect. Their friends told police that an argument began between Ellis and Frausto and that they were threatening to beat each other up, prosecutors said.