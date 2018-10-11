IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials say the teenage son of a man killed in a Huxley house fire has also died from his injuries.
Huxley Police Sgt. Joe Marchesano tells the Des Moines Register that 17-year-old Daniel Van Ersvelde died Wednesday at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. His death came three days after the fire that killed his father, 47-year-old Brett Van Ersvelde. The teen and his mother were both pulled from his bedroom by firefighters Sunday evening. Two teenage daughters were able to escape.
Investigators say Daniel's parents became trapped by the fire when they went to his room to try to save him, but he refused to leave. Police say the teen was autistic.
Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen. It remains under investigation.
