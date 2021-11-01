Tentative agreement between Deere, union offers better wages and benefits

Deere & Co. and the United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America have reached a tentative agreement, according to a press release from the UAW and a post on Deere's corporate page on Saturday.

On day 17 of the strike, Jen Hartmann, director for public relations at Deere, posted at one.deere.com (a website for Deere workers) that the second tentative agreement is "a new six-year labor agreement covering approximately 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois, and Kansas.”

“Out of respect for the process and employees considering the new tentative agreement, Deere will not be providing additional comment at this time,” Hartmann said in an email to the Quad-City Times on Monday.

Chuck Browning, UAW vice president and director of the agricultural implement department, said in a news release that the agreement contains “economic gains” and “highest quality healthcare benefits.”

“The negotiators focused on improving the areas of concern identified by our members during our last ratification process,” Browning said.

Brian Rothenberg, senior communications advisor for the UAW, said the union has no comment while members are reviewing and voting on the new tentative agreement.

The new tentative agreement offers improved wages and benefits from the initial agreement, which was overwhelmingly voted down on Oct. 10.

Wages

Workers would receive an immediate 10% increase in wages in the first year and an additional 5% in the third and fifth years, according to the contract summary.

For example, a pay level four non-CIPP employee with an hourly wage of about $25.73 would increase to $28.30 after ratification of the agreement. From that wage, the employee’s hourly pay would increase by $5.09 over the course of the next six years.

In comparison, in the voted-down agreement, the level four non-CIPP employee would have received a total hourly wage increase of $1.31 at the end of the six years, about a 5% increase.

On the off years, the second, fourth, and six years, workers would get 3% lump sum payments. Upon ratification of the contract, workers would receive a $8,500 bonus.

The proposed Cost of Living Adjustment would protect against inflation and adjust every three months with inflation. The first adjustment would be effective December 2021.

Healthcare

There would be no changes in the cost of health insurance under the new agreement. Workers would pay $0 in premiums, have no deductibles or coinsurance, and no changes in co-pays.

Union members would receive two weeks of fully-paid parental leave. The insurance would also cover autism care and vision costs, including exams, frames, and lenses.

New hires would receive healthcare coverage after 30 days of employment on the first of the following month.

Retirement

Current and future union workers would be able to choose between the traditional plus and choice plus retirement plans.

Both plans offer a defined benefits pension, an increased multiplier for monthly pension for each year of service and all employees would fully own their pension after three years of service. The retirement bonus for both plans would total $37,500 for 10-24 years of service and $50,000 for 25 years or more.

The traditional plus plan’s post-retirement healthcare fund offers a cash balance savings at 2.5% for one to four years, 3% for five to 14 years, and 4% to 15 years and over. There will also be $2,000 worth of seed money per year of service.

The choice plus plan is offered to all post-97 employees. It includes a dollar for dollar 401(k) match up to 6% for 2022, then $0.70-$1 match for each year after. The specific match amount would be determined based on company profits. The company will also contribute 5% of employees’ annual wages to their 401(k).

In comparison, the last agreement stated that those hired before 1997 have a full pension and health care plan when they retire. Those who joined the company after 1997 have a smaller pension and a 401(k), but no health care. Under the original proposed contract that was voted down, those hired on or after Nov. 1 would only have a 401(k).

Those hired before 1997 still have greater benefits than the ones proposed in the most recent tentative agreement.

Voting

Ratification voting will take place in-person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, according to a Local 281 Facebook post.

Strike duties will be suspended for the duration of the voting window, but will resume after 2 p.m. until ballots are counted for all 11 locals. If the contract is ratified, the strike will end with the notification of results.

