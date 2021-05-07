Texas GOP's voting restriction bill passes House

The amendments lowered initially proposed enhanced criminal penalties, allowed poll watchers to be removed if they breach the peace and clarified that election judges and volunteers wouldn’t be held liable for honest mistakes. Additionally, they instructed the state to develop an online format for tracking early ballots and to send voter registration applications to high schools.

Republican state Rep. Briscoe Cain, who authored the House version of the voting bill, said some of the changes were in response to recommendations made by disability rights groups and the NAACP.

“We don’t need to wait for bad things to happen to protect the security of the election,” Cain said. “I don’t believe that this is voter suppression; I believe it is voter enhancement.”

Other restrictions in Cain’s bill would outlaw county officials from sending mail-ballot request forms to all registered voters, efforts voting officials in Harris County — where Cain is from — put in place last year to expand ballot access when in-person gatherings were more hazardous because of the coronavirus pandemic. Harris County, which includes Houston, is a Democratic stronghold where 44% of the nearly 5 million residents are Latino and 20% are Black.