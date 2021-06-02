Texas push to close shelters for migrant kids alarms groups

Health and Human Services has refused access to news media once children are at the facilities, citing the pandemic and privacy restrictions. Advocates and lawmakers who have been allowed to visit have expressed concerns about children's mental health at the sites where hundreds can sleep in cots in large tents. These facilities require fewer youth care workers and clinicians per child and no traditional legal oversight, skirting state regulations.

The Biden administration has maintained that the sites provide “lifesaving services” for children, with officials assuring lawmakers that minors would be kept in large-scale settings no more than two weeks, then placed with family in the U.S. or sent to a permanent licensed facility. But some children have been at the large venues much longer.

Doing away with more state-licensed shelters is a “wrongheaded approach,” said Wendy Young, president of Kids in Need of Defense, which provides legal services to immigrant children.

“At a time when the United States needs far more licensed placement settings for unaccompanied migrant children, the order threatens to leave the nation with far less," Young said.

